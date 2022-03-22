The Lebanon City Council approved an annexation and accompanying plan of services for about 91 acres of property on Central Pike to make way for an industrial warehouse development.
The rezoning included properties in the 15000 block of Central Pike, just east of Hixson Boulevard near the Central Pike and Interstate 840 interchange near Wilson Central High School.
Several residents voiced concerns about the annexation and potential development and pointed to the potential impact of traffic and safety.
Central Pike resident Thurman Mullins said he and other nearby residents felt the annexation was unlikely to happen after conversations with council members and a preceding negative recommendation vote by the Lebanon Planning Commission.
“Now with Amazon and everything else moving right up against them, they’re getting noise like you never dreamed of, pollution and traffic’s gone crazy,” said Mullins.
Mullins said previous promises for roadways improvements by various agencies have been ignored.
Central Pike resident Donna Stanton also said issues raised by residents have been ignored and said warehouses have taken over the Central Pike landscape.
“Our issues have been ignored. I don’t know if anything has been addressed,” she said.
Mark Lineberry said he was in favor of the project, which he said aligns with the transformed Central Pike area.
“When the state designed the new roadways — (State Route 109) to (Interstate 840) — it’s become a major thoroughfare for trucks, industries, warehouses and things, and, unfortunately, it’s not a residential district anymore. That’s what’s changed and I think we’re seeing the growth pains of that. Thank you for trying to manage that as best you can, but it’s just part of that growth,” he said.
Lineberry said he has explored developing commercial properties in the area, such as convenience stores and restaurants and infrastructure assistance through the potential warehouse project that could help in his endeavors.
Caleb Thorne with Ragan Smith Associates discussed the process it took to get to the meeting, which included community meetings.
“We heard items that you’ve heard tonight come out of that process. We’ve implemented things in the package that you have before you that address the traffic items related to our development,” said Thorne, who said plans also address buffer zones and storm water.
Thorne also noted the developer would donate four acres of land to the City of Lebanon and contribute $100,000 to site work improvements of the property.
Councilor Chris Crowell voted in favor of the project after voting against it during the planning commission meeting. He said the $170 million project could bring in about $1 million annually through property and sales taxes.
He praised the land donation and said the location could be key for Lebanon’s future.
“It’s important because of the location of that property. It’s near (Interstate 840) and (State Route 109) on Central Pike. That’s a strategic location for the city of Lebanon now. My thought is that city services could be initiated from that particular location — police, fire and other city services,” Crowell said.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman was the lone vote against the annexation and said she felt it was premature to approve the land donation due to a lack of research on its viability and cost.
“I applaud the developers for trying to think creatively toward this. However, I struggle with this, because there has been no methodical process for determining if this is a good location for city services,” she said. “Have we evaluated the cost associated?”