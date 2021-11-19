The Wilson County Commission and Lebanon City Council recently approved their new district maps.
Government district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years in line with the federal census.
The Wilson County Commission approved the new maps with four objections – Annette Stafford, Tommy Jones, Sonja Robinson and Kevin Costly. Stafford and Jones also served on the Wilson County Redistricting Committee and voted against the map during the final committee meeting.
Stafford voiced concerns about the new map’s impact on her 20th District. She said she heard from several constituents that were against the new zone, particularly because the zone expanded westward instead of the preferred north or south.
Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren said the county’s map based on the 2020 Census is completely different from the map adapted after the 2010 Census due to the county’s rapid population increase.
“The county has experienced tremendous growth in every direction,” Warren said.
Warren said the 2010 Census accounted for about 88,000 citizens, while the county had about 98,000 registered voters at the start of the 2020 Census.
“In 2010, there were about 4,300 constituents per district. Now, there’s about 5,900 per district,” Warren said.
Warren said districts with high-density areas that include apartment complexes, subdivisions and other urban type developments are smaller geographically than districts that are in more rural areas.
“We encourage voters to become familiar with the new districts and with who their representatives are. Having access to the maps on our website is a service provided by the Election Commission to keep Wilson County voters informed,” Warren said.
The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved its ward map during its most recent meeting.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the city’s redistricted map would be about 18 months behind when approved and said the city’s population is likely around 40,000 people as opposed to 38,431 people, which is the figured used for redistricting based on the 2020 Census.
The city’s population based on the 2020 Census is an increase of more than 12,000 people from the 2010 Census and nearly 6,000 people from the 2016 special census.
The group briefly discussed the possibility of adding two wards to the council due to the city’s increased population.
Corder said the city had a target number of 6,405 constituents per ward. Corder highlighted the rapid growth and said even if the two wards were added to the council, each councilor would be representing more constituents than the six councilors did in 2010.
Candidates running for office in 2022 will be qualified based on the new district lines. There will be three elections in 2022 beginning with the Republican and Democratic County Primary Election on May 3, 2022.