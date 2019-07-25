Director of Wilson County Schools Dr. Donna Wright delivered some big numbers to the Wilson County Commission at its July meeting.
“Our buses traveled 1.679 million miles last year,” Wright said about the 2018-2019 school year. She also said that 1.7 million meals were served to school children in that time.
“Our graduation rate was 95 percent, the state rate is 88 percent, and our students received over $50 million in athletic and academic scholarships,” Wright said.
Wright mentioned that Wilson County has an SRO and nurse in every school.
“We are only funded for one nurse per 3,000 students. To have a nurse in every school is important, especially when you consider that some of the little ones struggle with diabetes and keeping that under control,” she said.
District 57 State Rep. Susan Lynn gave a summary of this year’s state legislature and talked about a new law that eliminated the criminal record expungement fee the state previously collected.
“If people have messed up when they’re young but they've went on to lead good lives, there are certain crimes that they can now have expunged from their record,” Lynn said. “Sometimes something they've done when they were young keeps haunting them and prevents them from getting good jobs.”
Lynn urged the commissioners to eliminate the local expungement fee that is still collected by Wilson County.
“I urge them to make it more affordable for people to clean up their record when they've went on to lead good lives,” she said.
Lynn gave a personal anecdote after the meeting.
“At my daughter’s work, a man was hired who had a felony many years ago. He listed it and somehow it went unnoticed. He was already working and doing a good job when they said to him, ‘We’re sorry but we missed this. We have to let you go.’ He had kids. He had a family he was trying to support,” she said.