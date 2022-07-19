A controversial plan to rezone approximately 66 acres from A-1 agricultural to R-1 planned urban development on Burford Road north of Lebanon failed by a 15-10 vote at the Wilson County Commission meeting on Monday.
Twenty-one residents of the area spoke about the proposal during the public hearing and seven commissioners spoke about it during the meeting.
The commissioners who voted to deny the rezoning were Robert Fields, Rick Brown, Chad Barnard, Jerry McFarland, Kevin Costley, Sara Patton, Dan Walker, John Gentry, Chris Dowell, Rusty Keith, Lauren Breeze, William Glover, Mike Kurtz, Wendell Marlowe and Sue Vanatta.
The rezoning plan was unanimously approved by the county planning commission, with no one speaking against it. Randy Laine represented property owner Linda Graves on the rezoning request application. Jordan Fleming, with Fleming Homes, is the developer.
During the public hearing Monday, a majority of the residents spoke about “inadequate” traffic and water runoff studies.
“(Wilson County is) experiencing rapid growth at a rapid pace,” resident Kevin Graves said. “The traffic study on this property has been done backwards in the way the traffic will flow to and from this development.”
“There is a school (Carroll-Oakland) and flooding in the area and the traffic has gotten worse over the years. Also, our farmlands will be covered with rooftops, blacktops and concrete. It doesn’t look good for our county to put up with developers not wanting what’s best for our community.”
Fleming said “I want to do this the right way. I have worked with the (county) engineer about water and roads issues. That’s why I did the studies. After traffic impact, we altered the plans.”
During the meeting, Glover made a motion to defer the issue for 60 days so additional studies could be done during that time. The motion failed 14-11.
Commissioner Joy Bishop said that there seemed to be a trust issue between Fleming and the residents.
“What we have received mentions a lot of the problems,” she said. “I don’t know where we are as far as correcting them.”
Breeze said the Weber family cemetery on the property and reminded Fleming that the state requires a number of measures to establish the entirety of the cemetery. She also added that, as opposed to Fleming’s plans, private cemeteries can’t be part of a commercial sale.
Kurtz reminded the commission that the rule for approving a PUD means it must contain a minimum of 100 acres.
Commissioner Kenny Reich, who represents the area, said that he received only two calls from citizens until 2 p.m. Monday. After that, he said, “my phone has been lit up.”
He said that the commission needed to listen to the planning and stormwater departments which recommended the rezoning to the county planning commission.
“This is not a popular decision,” Reich said. “I can handle people not liking me. I’ve been in more difficult positions in life than the people on Burford Road not liking me.”