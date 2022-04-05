Tammy Smith, Wilson County’s new administrator of elections, explained the new-look elections in the county this year, brought about by redistricting and primaries requested by the two political parties.
Smith spoke for an hour to about 50 people at Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall in Lebanon last week. She was promoted to the administrator position last December.
Redistricting and the addition of primary elections have significantly increased the 2022 workload on Smith and her election commission staff.
The new state House district map added a third seat for Wilson County. The added District 40 is for a small portion of the county in its northeastern corner. District 57 covers mainly Mt. Juliet and a large portion of Gladeville. District 46 covers the remaining area of Wilson County, making it the largest zone within the county.
The district boundaries for Wilson County School Board seats and Wilson County commission seats also changed.
New voter registration cards showing the new district assignments were mailed to county voters last month. Also, a district lookup tool is available at www.wilsonelections.com to provide each county voter their new districts by entering their address.
There are 50 offices on the ballot for the May 3 primary elections. For the Democratic Primary, only one race – a seat on the Lebanon Special School District Board – had a candidate qualify. Belita McMurry-Fite is running unopposed in that race.
On the Republican Primary ballot, 63 candidates qualified, and 33 of the 50 races have only one candidate on the ballot. The Wilson County Republican Party held a primary election in March 2020. The move made Wilson County the 64th county in Tennessee to request a local primary.
“The primary election is a nominating election,” Smith said.
Candidates for any office who do not declare a party affiliation will be listed only on the general election ballot later this year.
There will be three general elections For the general elections, voters in Wilson County will have 200 voting machines available at 18 locations. Smith said that approximately 350 people have been trained as poll workers for the elections in Wilson County.
Smith said that approximately 100,000 of the county’s 148,300 residents are registered voters. By the end of the year, Wilson County voters will have cast ballots for two members of Congress, three state House representatives, 25 county commissioners, eight school board members, six wards in Lebanon, four districts in Mt. Juliet and one ward in Watertown.
“Voter registration is the key to elections,” Smith said.
Smith serves on the executive committee of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center which aims to improve cybersecurity in election offices.
She said that pre-election preparation includes multiple accuracy checks of voter lists, voting machine maintenance and ballot preparation (order of contests, candidates’ names spelled correctly and listed for correct office, etc.).
The Wilson County Election Commission has the ability to track the location of absentee ballots from the time they are mailed to voters to the time they are returned to the election commission. Smith said that Wilson County is one of the few in the country with such extensive tracking.
Smith said that for a week prior to the beginning of each early voting period, ballots are verified each day. She said that other ballot safeguards include no internet connection on the voting machines.
“There is no modem with those machines,” she said. “They are not connected to each other in any way. You have a laptop (to verify voter registration), a voting machine and a ballot printer, and they are all separate.”