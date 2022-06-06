Dispatchers from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson County 911, Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will work together in a joint communications center after the Wilson County Jail expansion is completed.
The Wilson County Joint Communications Center is expected to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2023. The ongoing expansion of the jail facility will allow time for all the pieces of the puzzle to fall into place, according to law enforcement officials.
“There is always room for improvement at any and all levels. We have time on our hands to get the necessary equipment and resources needed for this project,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Once completed, this will open up direct communication with other agencies that will enable a more efficient response. I’m looking forward to the greater outcome this will provide to our citizens.”
The location will streamline operations for response improvements.
“We are trying to align ourselves with the industry standard to provide a more coordinated response,” Wilson County 911 Director Karen Moore said. “Public safety analytics has shown various ways to bring faster, better-informed responses. The joint efforts of the Wilson County Sheriff and Wilson County Emergency Management with the City of Mt. Juliet Fire, in conjunction with Wilson County 911, will no doubt have an immediate impact on the citizens of Wilson County in improved response time throughout all municipalities.”
Mt. Juliet Police and Lebanon Police have dispatchers located at their respective facilities. Both agencies have amended their emergency response call routing processes this year.
“I am really beyond words that it may become a reality regarding the new Wilson County Joint Communications Center,” WEMA Director Joey Cooper said. “This progress will have so many positive effects on the whole county. The benefits of having the communications of multiple agencies in one center go far beyond in getting where we need to be as a county. This joint communications center will save lives.”
“As one of only 4 Tennessee counties who provide 24-7 service in our rural areas, we believe this addition will increase response times and improve communication between our emergency personnel and 911 operators,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “Wilson County is blessed with a tremendous emergency service personnel force throughout our county and in our three cities. We have always tried to provide and improve our emergency services at all levels.”