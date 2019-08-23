Twelve of 21 Wilson County Schools have been named Reward Schools by the state, WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright announced last week to a room packed with the 12 schools’ administrators, teachers and staff.
The 12 schools are Lakeview Elementary, Mt. Juliet Elementary, Mt. Juliet High School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Rutland Elementary, Springdale Elementary, W.A. Wright Elementary, Watertown Elementary, Watertown High School, West Elementary, West Wilson Middle School and Wilson Central High School.
Last year seven schools received the Reward School status, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
“We’re here to recognize the hard work each and every one of our employees contributes to make sure our students are cared for and will thrive while under our care and attention,” Wright said during her announcement.
She added that there were “two or three schools that were on the cusp, meaning that (a few) students would have made the difference in (those schools) being recognized as Reward Schools as well.”
In addition to the 12 in WCS, Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) school’s director Scott Benson said that Walter J. Baird was also named a Reward School for the second year in a row.
Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee, Barker said, noting, “Reward Schools are those that are improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and for student groups, and they are identified annually. All schools are given the opportunity to achieve Reward School status and there is no cap on the number of potential Reward Schools.”
Schools cannot be Reward if any student group performs in the bottom five percent in the state for any given student group, according to the Tennessee Department of Education’s 2019 District Accountability report.
In 2019, 318 schools in 85 school districts — about 20 percent of schools in the state — earned Reward Status.
Springdale Elementary School principal Christine Miller said that the school’s educators and staff are “very excited and we’re very proud. The commitment that our teachers have for our students is just unique in itself. We have such caring and supportive teachers that make every day count, and they always acknowledge all of our students and their individual differences in a safe, caring environment.
In addition to the Reward Schools status, Wright also announced that WCS has been named an Exemplary District. Receiving an Exemplary District honor is the highest honor given to a district and is based on meeting specific criteria.
"Well over half of our schools have been identified and recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward Schools, which is exceptional by any standard,” Wright said. “We are also an Exemplary District-an extraordinary feat for any district, specifically for a district our size that includes high schools.”
Watertown Middle School was noted as a Targeted Support and Improvement School.
TSI schools are those that fall in the bottom five percent for their weighted overall accountability score for any student subgroup (i.e. Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically Disadvantaged, English Learners, or Students with Disabilities) or any racial or ethnic group (i.e., Hispanic/Latino, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian, and White).
“These schools will be supported by the department and are eligible for additional funding. Additionally, TSI school identification will occur annually.”
TNReady math scores improve
TNReady assessment results indicate that students across the state are performing better in almost all math subjects. The TNReady scores also show that more than half the schools in Tennessee — 56 percent — improved their growth scores (Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, or TVAAS, scores) from the previous year, with 41 percent of all schools earning a Level 4 or Level 5 TVAAS rating which measures year-to-year growth.
WCS improved in English Language Arts, English l and English II for all students in grades 5-8, the state data reports
In the state’s report, Wilson County Schools was also recognized for areas in growth, academic achievement, major reductions in chronic absenteeism and graduation rate, according to Barker.
Coles Ferry Elementary, also in LSSD, and Walter J. Baird, both earned an overall TVAAS composite level of ‘5.’ That is the highest score a school can receive in measuring student growth, Benson said.
“This accelerated academic growth has resulted in the system achieving a higher percentage of students scoring ‘On Track’ or ‘Mastery’ during the past two school years resulting in LSSD earning high achievement scores compared to others in the state,” Benson said. “These high achievement scores rank in the top of the state’s five achievement categories for 2019. Score categories range from 0-4. (LSSD) received a score of 4 in the ‘Grades 3-5 Success Rate’ and a score of ‘3’ in the ‘Grades 6-8 Success Rate.’
WCS board Chairman Larry Tomlinson told the educators, “what you do is amazing. It should never not go without recognition.”
He added that the district was “excited for the Reward Schools and the Exemplary District (honors), but it starts with (educators). You get there early, stay late and do what you have to do to make sure that our kids are being successful. For that, we are eternally grateful for what you do.”
Wright said that she tasked the educators to “know your students. I also asked for (educators) to know what each student does well.”
In addition, Wright said she asked for the educators to know the student’s successes before they note the student’s needs.
“You did that, and you did it well,” she said.
Private schools, such as Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and Friendship Christian School, are exempt from TNReady testing, according to TDOE spokesman Jennifer Johnson.