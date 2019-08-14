Wilson County’s tourism revenue grew $10 million in a year, according to Wilson County Tourism Director Amy Nichols.
Nichols made the announcement during the most recent Wilson County Tourism Committee meeting.
“We are up 6.3 percent year over year in direct tourism expenditures, which equates to $10 million,” said Nichols, noting Wilson County brought in $172.25 million in 2018.
The county’s hotel revenue increased $2.5 million, according to Nichols.
Nichols attributed the increase to collaboration with hotel partners and strong marketing initiatives.
“We do a lot of digital marketing campaigns. Our website traffic has increased. Our social media traffic has increased. Our reach, impressions and everything are off the charts because of the strategic marking campaigns that we are running,” Nichols said.
Nichols said she doesn’t believe the county’s tourism department has ever done the amount of online and digital marketing it has in the last year.
“That’s the world we live in now. When you go to book a vacation, you go online and look where your friends go and what this person recommends.”