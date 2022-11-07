A Wilson County jury took about three hours last Friday to find a Nashville man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a shooting death at Rollingwood Apartments in Lebanon last year.

The jury found Jonathan Duncan, 38, guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Ellis Sanders, 27, of Mt. Juliet. The jury also found Duncan guilty of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery.

