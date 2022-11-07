A Wilson County jury took about three hours last Friday to find a Nashville man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a shooting death at Rollingwood Apartments in Lebanon last year.
The jury found Jonathan Duncan, 38, guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Ellis Sanders, 27, of Mt. Juliet. The jury also found Duncan guilty of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery.
Duncan was sentenced to life imprisonment for each first-degree murder conviction.
Lebanon police officers found Sanders dead in a car at the entrance of the apartment complex in May 2021 after he was shot multiple times.
MJPD officer fatally shoots suspect
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the circumstances that led to a man’s death in Mt. Juliet late Wednesday night after an officer-involved shooting.
The TBI preliminary report said a Mt. Juliet officer initiated a traffic stop around 11 p.m. just north of the intersection at Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike.
The officer spoke with a female driver and then swapped with a second officer to speak with a male passenger, identified as 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen. As the officer attempted to have Allen exit the vehicle, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver seat and attempted to drive away, according to the report.
The officer shot Allen. No officers were injured in the incident. MJPD Chief James Hambrick said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Student charged after school threat
A seventh-grade student at Walter J. Baird Middle School was charged and will face disciplinary action after he allegedly made threats toward students at the school over the weekend.
Walter J. Baird SRO Patrick Seay and school administration identified the student Monday morning. The Lebanon Police Department was notified Saturday about a post on Snapchat that featured a student who referenced another student saying a third student made threats of violence toward students at Walter J. Baird Middle School on Monday.