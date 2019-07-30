Crye-Leike Real Estate Services Affiliate Broker Teresa Cripps has earned the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
Cripps was required to complete 60 hours of specific education regarding new technology, laws and procedures outlined by NAR to receive the designation.
Cripps is affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Mt. Juliet office and specializes in residential, first-time homebuyer and relocation real estate services in Davidson, Wilson and surrounding counties.
“I am really excited to have earned this designation,” Cripps said. “I have learned so much and gained so many insights to better serve my clients with their real estate needs. I pride myself on continuing education being one of my top priorities, and plan to earn the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation next.”