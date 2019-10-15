Cumberland University will host its annual Homecoming weekend activities for alumni, students and the local community the weekend of Oct. 25-26.
The annual Fall Fest, a costume event where student organizations host games and activities for community members and children can trick-or-treat, will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 on the Memorial Hall Lawn from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 25, alumni are invited to attend a campus tour from 5-6 p.m., followed by the annual Alumni Party on the Patio, with a performance from Cumberland alum and faculty member Lain Tomlinson at the Catron Alumni House from 7-10 p.m.
A concert featuring Ashley Briggs, Marty Owens and Telvin Rucker will be held in the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center from 8-10 p.m.
Events the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26 will include a pancake breakfast benefitting Sherry’s Run, an inaugural pro-am tennis tournament, a women’s volleyball alumni match, an alumni wrestling match and an alumni women’s basketball game.
All students, alumni and community members are invited to attend the Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Nokes-Lasater Field beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Kickoff for the homecoming football game is at 1:30 p.m. The Phoenix will take on Bethel University, and the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen will take place during halftime.
The night will conclude with the annual Notes for Nurses fundraising event in the Wilson County Expo Center South Hall at 6:30 p.m. The event supports Cumberland students in the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and will include dinner, live entertainment, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets for this event can be purchased at notesfornurses.com.
For more information on Homecoming events, visit cumberland.edu/alumni/ or contact Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Courtney Vick at cvick@cumberland.edu or (615) 47-1357.