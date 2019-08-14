The Peggy and Lawrence West Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Cumberland University Phoenix Marching Band, the school announced last week.
This gift will be used toward band operations as part of the Ignite the Vision major gifts initiative.
“The West Foundation's remarkable generosity will have a lasting impact on the band program here at CU. We are incredibly grateful for this gift,” Director of Athletic Bands Wayne Ray said. “We hope that in the future, as our band program and university flourishes, the West Foundation will celebrate with us and know that they are a part of our story. They've absolutely ignited the vision of this university and we couldn't be more excited for what is to come."
The Wests have contributed to many CU projects, including their founding of the Cumberland Scholarship Program in 1973 and the building of Vice Library.
“The generous contributions that the West family have given over the years have made a huge impact on the CU community, and this donation is no different,” Vice President of Advancement Scott Lawrence said. “This donation will allow the Phoenix Marching Band to continue to provide an enriching experience for band members and promote Phoenix pride all over campus.”