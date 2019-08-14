The Arts Academy at Cumberland University has closed after 15 years, Cumberland announced Friday afternoon.
The building that hosted the program will be partially repurposed to accommodate growing student numbers and increased university programming. It will continue to be used for music instruction for university students.
The Arts Academy offered students and children a place to learn and practice with highly skilled instructors. The academy offered private and group lessons, as well as annual summer camps that will continue to run through another university department.
“The Arts Academy has supported the music instruction of students for many years in our local community and we are sad to see it go,” said Dr. Eric Cummings, Dean of the School of Humanities, Education, and the Arts. “However, we are thrilled about our increasing student population and are looking forward to the opportunities that will come with that growth.”