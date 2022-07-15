Cumberland University recently announce the hiring of Joey Clark as the university’s new Executive Director of Marketing and Communications.
After graduating from Lebanon High School in 2010, Clark went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Higher Education Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University.
While pursuing his master’s at MTSU, Clark was employed by the university’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. During his nearly four-year tenure, he held multiple leadership positions including Senior Enrollment Counselor and Coordinator of Campus Tours and Events.
Clark, who began his new role on July 6, most recently worked as the Director of Marketing and Engagement for Nashville-based lender Colten Mortgage.
Regardless of his varying professional locations, Clark is no stranger to Cumberland’s campus and endearingly refers to Lebanon as “home”. Immediately post-grad in 2015, Clark joined the Cumberland family as an enrollment specialist in the Office of Admissions.
“I am excited to finally begin my professional career in Wilson County and even more excited for the chance to pour back into the community that has been so impactful in my own upbringing and development,” Clark said.