Students from Cumberland University’s Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions met and thanked Tennova Lebanon administrators for their scholarship contributions.
Tennova Lebanon was the 2018 Notes for Nurses Champion of Nursing Sponsor, which provided scholarships to five Cumberland University nursing students. Each of the five selected students was awarded $2,000 in scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The five selected students were Kaitlin Corum, Kelsey Rumfelt, Kathryn Sherman, Brittany Roberts Winston and Amanda VanZile. The scholarship was awarded to students who have proven their dedication to prepare for a career as a registered nurse.
The 2019 Notes for Nurses event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.