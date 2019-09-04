Cumberland University nursing instructor Jessica Haynes Barré has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator® from the National League for Nursing.
Barré is an academic nurse educator, family nurse practitioner and PhD student. She began teaching in the nursing department at Cumberland in 2018, and has been working as a family nurse practitioner since 2016. She lives in Mt. Juliet.
Barré teaches Advanced Topics in Nursing, Pharmacology, and Nursing Research at Cumberland. She also educates students in the health assessment laboratory, teaching students how to perform physical examinations and how to recognize abnormal findings.
She is pursuing a PhD of Nursing at East Tennessee State University, with research interests of patient safety and prevention of medical errors.
As of 2018, there are approximately 8,000 certified nurse educators in the United States.