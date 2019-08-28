Cumberland University announced that the seventh annual Notes for Nurses fundraiser will be held at on Oct. 26.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. The fundraiser supports Cumberland University’s Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.
“The Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions has been incredibly grateful for the generous support of the Wilson County community over the past seven years of hosting Notes for Nurses,” Dean of the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith, said.
Over the past six years, proceeds from this event have helped the Rudy School fund the purchase of simulation equipment and to create a new simulation lab at McFarland Hall. Funds have also supported the Nursing Advisory Council Scholarship.
Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland University alumni. Tables are also available for purchase, $800 for a VIP table and $600 for a general table.
To purchase tickets or for more information go to http://www.notesfornurses.com.