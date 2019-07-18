Cumberland University’s annual Patrons’ Party will be held Saturday, July 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the home of Eric and Deanna Purcell, located at 1900 Shenandoah Trail in Lebanon.
Dress for the event is “Garden Party Casual.”
Tickets for the Patrons’ Party are $175 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at www.phoenixball.com or by calling the University’s Office of Advancement at (615) 547-1269.
All net proceeds from the Patrons' Party and the Phoenix Ball support Cumberland student scholarships.
The Patrons’ Party is a post-Phoenix Ball celebration and is a far more casual. The Lovers, a duo featuring Amanda June and Cole Vosbury, are the scheduled musical guests.