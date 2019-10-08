Cumberland University will hold its Fall Preview Days for prospective students on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
Students and parents will explore the campus and meet with faculty, staff and students. Attendees will learn more about the enrollment process and hear from student organizations.
The Oct. 19 Preview Day will begin at 2 p.m. and the Nov. 2 Preview Day will begin at 9:30 a.m., both in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall.
The schedule will include meetings with admissions staff, a campus tour, an academic program and student organization fair, financial aid presentation, a parent session and a student panel. Following the sessions, guests will be invited to attend the football games at Nokes-Lasater Field.
A meal will be provided before each game for those in attendance at Preview Day.
To register for Preview Day go to https://bit.ly/2nnKunv. For more information on Preview Day, contact the admissions office at admissions@cumberland.edu or (615) 547-1246.