Cumberland University started the school year with the largest enrollment in its 178-year history at 2,550 students the school announced.
The school also welcomed its largest-ever freshman class, with 692 students.
This represents a 72 percent increase in total enrollment since 2014.
“It speaks volumes about the attractiveness of our institution when we can continue to increase our enrollment numbers in a time where many colleges and universities are experiencing declining enrollment,” University President Paul Stumb said in a new release. “The consistent enrollment growth in recent years is a result of, and a testament to the dedication of all Cumberland students, faculty and staff, as well as our many supporters in Middle Tennessee and beyond.”
A significant reason for the school’s enrollment growth is the state’s Tennessee Promise program, which allows high school students from across the state to attend Cumberland and earn a two-year associate degree, tuition free.
Cumberland’s total enrollment number includes 271 graduate students and 544 students living on campus. Students at Cumberland represent 60 Tennessee counties, 32 states and 42 countries, including Zimbabwe, Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain and Norway.
Stumb recently highlighted several renovations taking place on or near the university, including science labs, a new entrance and housing project known as Cumberland Corner.
Once fully developed, plans call for Cumberland Corner — 3.5 acres on South Greenwood Avenue between Leeville Pike and Martin Avenue — to house approximately 200 students along with some mixed retail.
Construction of a new gateway entrance to the university is underway and expected to complete in the fall. The McClain Circle is located on the south side of campus along West Spring Street and will serve as the primary access point to Cumberland University, and will include new parking, green space and landscaping upgrades.
Cumberland enrollment
Cumberland’s starting enrollment the past five years:
Year Students
2019 2,550
2018 2,405
2017 2,314
2016 1,963