Cumberland University’s Bachelor of Business Administration will be the first undergraduate program to be offered fully online beginning in the fall of 2022.
In a recently announced agreement, Nashville State Community College’s associate degree graduates can transfer up to 70 credits to Cumberland University’s B.B.A. program.
“At Cumberland, we recognize the importance of making degrees accessible and affordable,” University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb said in a news release. “Our decision to offer Cumberland’s B.B.A. program fully online opens the door for many types of students, including working adults, to advance their knowledge and careers in a way that is conducive to their lifestyles.”
In April, Cumberland announced two new business programs also set to launch in August including a Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Project Management.
Students can begin online or on-campus in the fall 2022 semester by applying to the B.B.A program at no cost using the application waiver code CUBUSINESS.
Van Buren papers grant
Cumberland University announced that the Papers of Martin Van Buren project has received a grant for $149,968 from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
The funds will continue to support the creation of digital and print editions of the Van Buren papers, which are making approximately 13,500 documents belonging to the eighth president accessible to the public.
Dr. Mark Cheathem, the project director and Cumberland University history professor, uses students to transcribe the difficult-to-decipher papers, many of which are written in 19th-century handwriting.
Throughout this upcoming year, the project staff will continue work on documents from before and after Van Buren’s presidential years, as well as completing work on the print volume which focuses on documents from Van Buren’s life prior to entering Congress.