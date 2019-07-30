It’s kind of appropriate to make candles in Mt. Juliet’s oldest building.
Make your own candle, choose the scent and bring it home to perhaps enjoy on your bathtub ledge, burn by your computer as you work, or just put on your hearth and know you were the mixologist.
It’s all possible because a local mom and entrepreneur just started her own candle making place.
Amy Hammer is the owner of The Candle Station. She’s leased a place right next to the railroad tracks.
Who doesn’t want to make their own candle, choosing its scent, color and vessel? Hammer makes it possible.
“I’ve always done DIY stuff,” she said. “I see something, then do it my own. I sew and craft and recreate.”
She saw the old building sitting along the railroad tracks and decided to make it her own candle making shop. She said her husband, Jeff, encouraged her to tip on that ledge, and go for it.
Five roles at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy — including a secretary and academic advisor — prepared Hammer for this second career. But her three kids flew the nest and it was her time to find another career and candles were it.
It was a lot of self-taught learning in candle making. She spent hours upon hours learning the trade.
“It was always a long time and distant fantasy,” she said. “I went to school for fashion merchandising, so really, this isn’t that far out there. I knew I wanted a ‘girly’ type business and it turned into this!”
On March 11, Hammer drove by the 1,800-foot space and realized it had been empty for a while.
“I figured it was rented,” she said. “But it wasn’t and I said ‘Oh my,’ ” and she signed a contract.
She and her family stripped the place and rebuilt it to give the community an artistic outlet.
“I love Mt. Juliet,” Hammer said. “I realized I don’t have to leave here for anything. I live here. I eat here. And I realize we needed some outlet. People can come here and have fun making candles.”
She rents the space for parties, and she accepts a walk-ins.
There are four stations in her place for candle making. There are 20 fragrances to choose and different vessels.
Customers can do two small vessels for $28, a medium for $30, or an extra-large for $36.
It takes about an hour to do a “pouring” session, but the wax has to set about three hours. Hammer said she will mail the finished product to you if you don’t want to wait.
Since opening, the most favored scent is Midnight in Paris and Sunshine on My Shoulders. And most have chosen the large vessel for their candle.
The space also has a retail respite, with specialties from local artisans such as jewelry, fashion and just sweet stuff.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE CANDLE STATION
Where: 2226 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. near the WeGo Music City Star station.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.
Contact: (615) 488-1155