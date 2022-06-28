The Tennessee District Attorney Generals Conference has selected District Attorney General Jason Lawson to become the chairman of the prosecutor’s Justice and Professionalism Committee.
According to a news release, Lawson, whose office is in Lebanon, is the only first-term DA in the state to receive a committee chairmanship. The committee ensures that state prosecutors perform their jobs with the highest ethical standards, pursue justice in every case that enters the courtroom, and build trust with the citizens of the community based on the quality of their work.
Lawson has served on the Victim Services Committee, the Justice and Professionalism Committee, and the state Legislative Committee.
“I understand the importance of this committee and am deeply honored that the prosecutors of this state would hold me in such high regard as to ask that I lead this committee,” Lawson said in the news release. “Being a prosecutor is a special position of trust and responsibility. It is my sincere objective that we will stand up for justice and stand out as examples of what public service should look like. Never in the history of our country has law enforcement faced challenges such as it does today. But to me, the greater the challenge, the greater the opportunity for us to be a shining example of the type of prosecutors that people expect us to be.”