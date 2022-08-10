Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart.
Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
Being a native of Wilson County, it was imperative to Danny to love and invest in the community he lived in. Danny served on many committees such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board, was a past president and member of the Chamber of Commerce and participated in Leadership Wilson. He continuously led, attended, and donated to non¬-profit organizations and community events like Sherry's Run 5K and Mardi Gras to Benefit Sherry's Hope.
"We are all given gifts in life; Danny's gift was giving," Diane, Danny's wife of 40 years, explained. Whether it was assisting a neighbor with a need or secretly covering a friend's financial burden, Danny would take care of the problem at hand.
Longtime friend Gary Whitaker said, “Danny Stewart, Advanced Propane, and the entire Stewart family are built to give. Some people give because they see a need, but Danny gave because he loved to do so.”
Several of the Stewart family members will state that their giving hearts come from Danny’s precious mother, Bettye Stewart. Being able to give from your heart without recognition is a true gift from God that not many people have, but Danny was one of those people.
There are incredible stories of people who have battled cancer everywhere, but Sherry Whitaker’s diagnosis and story hit close to home with the Stewart family. Having kids close in age, attending events, and vacationing together allowed the Whitaker and Stewart families to stay connected. It was a true shock to the Stewart family when Sherry told them about her diagnosis.
During Sherry’s fight against cancer, they prayed, celebrated, and mourned together, along with many others. So, when the very first Sherry’s Run was being organized, then later turned into a non-profit organization, it was not a matter of if Danny would help, but how.
Gary Whitaker also explained, “Danny gave to Sherry’s Hope for multiple reasons. He was one of my best friends, but it was also the core of who he was. He just wanted to help others.”
Danny made sure that his family knew how much they meant to him and spent as much time with them as he could. In the spring of 2021 Danny, Diane, and the rest of their family went on their annual family vacation. Even though they took the necessary precautions, COVID still swept into their lives and Danny succumbed to the illness on Easter Sunday 2021.
It was said that Danny chose the best day to return home to Jesus, and what a celebration it must have been! Danny Stewart left behind a love for the community that will be difficult for anyone to ever compete against. If more people loved and gave as Danny did, there wouldn’t be such a need. For these reasons, Sherry’s Hope dedicates the 19th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk in Danny Stewart’s memory.
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. Register or join a team at www.sherrysrun.org.