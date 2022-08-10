Danny Stewart

Danny Stewart was a friend of Sherry Whitaker, the person Sherry's Run is named for. This year's event is dedicated to Stewart, who died of COVID in 2021.

Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart.

Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.

