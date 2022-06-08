Outgoing Caney Fork DAR Chapter Regent Cindy Dowell presents Benita McFarlin Lane a certificate honoring her service to the organization. Treasurer Jill Wilmore presented Harbison with three roses to honor her past, present and future service to the organization.
Outgoing Caney Fork DAR Chapter Regent Cindy Dowell presents Grace Harding Harbison a certificate honoring her service to the organization. Treasurer Jill Wilmore presented Harbison with three roses to honor her past, present and future service to the organization.
Outgoing Caney Fork DAR Chapter Regent Cindy Dowell presents Benita McFarlin Lane a certificate honoring her service to the organization. Treasurer Jill Wilmore presented Harbison with three roses to honor her past, present and future service to the organization.
Outgoing Caney Fork DAR Chapter Regent Cindy Dowell presents Grace Harding Harbison a certificate honoring her service to the organization. Treasurer Jill Wilmore presented Harbison with three roses to honor her past, present and future service to the organization.
The Caney Fork Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have honored two longtime members – Grace Harding Harbison and Benita McFarlin Lane.
Harbison, a retired teacher who lives in the Bellwood Community on the edge of Smith and Wilson counties, joined the chapter in April 1997. She served as the Chapter Recording Secretary from 2001-2004. She has hosted numerous chapter events and as a member of the role Wilson County Fair Board obtained a booth for the chapter for several years at the Fair.
Lane, a retired teacher in Smith County, has been a member of DAR for 50 years. She joined in February 1972 in Murfreesboro and moved her membership to the Caney Fork Chapter after it was formed in 1976.
She is well-known in Smith County for her culinary skills and as a costume designer for the local theatrical productions. She has donated her sewing skills to DAR by making COVID masks, stuffed animals for DAR schools and by entering many of her needlework creations in the DAR American Heritage arts and crafts contests.