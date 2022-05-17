Worley

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to have a country music favorite hit the stage for 90 minutes to help celebrate the city’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 16 at Charlie Daniels Park.

City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to sign a contract for $15,000 with singer Darryl Worley to perform at the evening celebration.

At a previous meeting, the commissioners had approved spending $30,000 for the entire event, which they called the “one time event in our history.”

The rest of the money will go toward recreation supplies, fireworks and other items.

The city of Mt. Juliet was formed in 1835 and was incorporated in 1972.

“We looked around and knew we wanted local, and a big headliner,” Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee said. “Everyone knows Darryl. He’s such a celebrity.”

Also planned will be a big screen showcasing videos of Mt. Juliet’s history, as well as tethered hot air balloons.

Worley’s six albums have produced 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Charts, including three No. 1s.

