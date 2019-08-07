It was a gleeful day at Gladeville Middle School as the brand-new school celebrated its first day last Thursday morning
Students, parents, teachers and staff had a touchstone moment to bring the school, located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, to life after months of construction to conduct classes for 863 students.
Principal Bethany Wilson greeted students, as did assistant principals Jordan Simpkins and Kelly Vallas. According to Wilson, teachers stood outside the rotunda holding signs of welcome, horns honked and a group of parents volunteered to welcome students to the $46 million school built to relieve overcrowding at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson middle schools.
The new middle school day starts at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 3:45 p.m.
“Our first day was energetic, electric,” Wilson said. “The atmosphere in the air was amazing, and, heartfelt.”
There are 52 teachers, three administrators, and five administrative personnel at the school that pulled students largely from West Wilson Middle School as well as added new students. Some students at MJMS were rezoned to WWMS.
Wilson, who has been with Wilson County’s school system since 2010 with the last four years as WWMS assistant principal, said the first day was almost flawless.
“I’ve only heard glowing reviews all day with smiles,” Wilson said last Friday. “Everyone loved the cafeteria food and classrooms and teachers.”
The only hiccup was dismissal the first day, but Wilson said that the bus procedure was tweaked to make it run smoother.
Excited about dynamic offerings
Gladeville Middle School is a high-tech school with state-of-the-art opportunities, Wilson said.
All students have access to Chromebooks, the classrooms have touch screens on the wall and students have acess to 3D virtual labs, Wilson said.
The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) program utilizes the two labs, as well as other areas of study. One lab, used by STEM teachers, has 17 stations which allow two students a station to explore the 3D world.
The other lab can be reserved by any teacher in any subject. The school’s art, history, math, science and other teachers can invite their students for the experience. It’s called the Z Space Lab and Springdale Elementary is the only other Wilson County school to offer a similar “mini” lab.
Wilson is planning to apply to be a STEM-designated school through the state. She said it’s a two-year process, but it would make Gladeville Middle the first school in the county to receive that designation.
Wilson said she was humbled by the “level of engagement” of her teachers.
“Though they officially were to report Aug. 29, most of our teachers gave up their summer to get ready, collaborate, and, without compensation,” she said.
“It’s just what we are about here. There are so many wonderful things to come. I’m just so excited.”