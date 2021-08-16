Wilson County resident Denise Thorne is the new President-Elect of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.
She is scheduled to be installed as the organization’s president in April 0f 2023 for a two-year term.
Thorne served a s District II Director from 2015-2017 for more than 50 garden clubs.
According to a news release from the organization, Thorne will have botanical and design with youth education, planting natives and recycling as her priorities when she becomes president.
She has been active in garden clubs since 1980 and is a Master Gardener and landscape design consultant. Some of her group affiliations include:
National Rose Society; board member of the Horticultural Society of Middle Tennessee; Chairman of the Cheekwood Community Flower Show; President of the Town and Country Garden Club in Wilson County; Former president of the Wilson County Gardeners Guild; Former chairman of the Wilson County Fair Flower Show and Rose Show; and retired NGC Flower Show Judge.
For information about joining a garden club, contact Thorne at denise@tec6 3. com.