There was a lot of Christmas cheer in Mt. Juliet last Saturday at the Christmas parade that almost didn’t happen.
City officials estimated more than 2,000 spectators watched the parade that started at the Mt. Juliet League Park and concluded at the train station at North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street.
The parade was scheduled for the previous Saturday and was initially cancelled after a tornado hit Mt. Juliet, including part of the parade route, earlier that day. It was then rescheduled for 11 a.m. last Saturday, but the starting time was moved to 3 p.m. to allow businesses along the parade route to have the roads open in the morning and to stay open a few hours later after the parade passed.
And even at the later time, there was a forecast that predicted a 90% chance of rain. The parade took place in light ran, high winds and a sharp drop in the temperature.
“We are very pleased at the turnout given navigating around last weekend’s tornado and this Saturday’s threat of rain,” said Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley after the parade. “We are thrilled.”
The theme of the parade was “A Patriotic Christmas.” There was quite a showing of veterans and military vehicles, as well as commercial and non-commercial floats and even horses. Beasley said there were about 46 entries in the parade.
The entries were judged just prior to the parade and the Green Hill High School FFA’s entry was selected as Best Overall; The Best Non-Commercial float was The Fellowship Church, and the Best Commercial float was Underson Roofing.
The city Christmas tree lighting took place after the parade as rain increased.