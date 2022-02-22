A developer who recently purchased the Lebanon Outlet Mall was scheduled to appear in front of the Lebanon Planning Commission on Tuesday to request rezoning for the property to include both commercial and residential use.
Kevin Estes of Nashville-based Land Solutions submitted rezoning plans that include high end commercial mixed-use development with sections for shopping, dining, office, and residential use, according to a news release from Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell’s office.
In order for the zoning change to be approved, the Lebanon Planning Commission must recommend the rezoning and the Lebanon City Council must pass the rezoning request twice and hold a public hearing.
The Lebanon Outlet Mall has been bought and sold twice in the last three years. The property has six remaining retailers, and the current developer has not renewed their lease.
“The Lebanon Outlet Mall property is important to the city because of its location off Interstate 40,” Bell said in the news release. “We get calls from developers all the time requesting rezoning to industrial, and we always say no. The previous owners proposed an industrial warehouse. This project has the potential to bring even more restaurants and shopping to the property than is currently available. The City of Lebanon will take our time to make sure the developer meets our expectations.”
The Lebanon Outlet Mall property is in the Hartmann Overlay Corridor and will have to meet new higher design standards. At this time, the developer has not yet submitted a site plan.
I’m very excited about the revitalization of the outlet mall site,” Lebanon City Council member Camille Burdine said in the news release. “The proposed plan will bring retail and livability to an area that has been underutilized. I appreciate the time and quality investment Land Solutions have put into this project and look forward to working with them to see it through to reality.”