The plumbing system at the under-construction fire station in north Mt. Juliet was damaged last weekend, possibly by vandals, and will take $22,000 to repair.
The construction crew found the damage at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Recently there had been graffiti painted on the building, but hopefully rebuilding the entire plumbing system won’t delay the anticipated July opening of the fire station across from Green Hill High School, said Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman.
The prebuilt plumbing and drainage system that had been set in the ground were smashed, possibly by someone stomping on it. It appears that someone forced the drains off their mounting brackets and damaged the attachment points of the drains.
FDMJ Deputy Chief Joseph Edwards said the construction crew had waited three months for these plumbing and drainage equipment.
“It was three sections,” he said. “That’s 24 feet of drain, all smashed.”
Luffman said a few days ago a student was near the concrete and told by construction workers to move.
“Maybe it was some kind of revenge on the concrete guy,” Luffman said.
The fire chief sounded frustrated and disappointed on Monday.
“This is a vandalism to an essential emergency facility,” he said. “We have detectives investigating the footage to find out who did this. In the end, everyone on the north district will know who did this.”