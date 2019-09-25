DrugFree WilCo, a drug addiction prevention coalition, looks to add more local kids and teens to its youth division to help curb drug, alcohol and tobacco use in local schools.
“This past year, the DrugFree WilCo youth sector has brought energy, insight and knowledge of young people which has been useful with planning, working events and increasing outreach using social networking,” said Tammy Grow of DrugFree WilCo. “Our goal is to expand the youth division with YPC (Youth Prevention Coalition) WilCo by offering meetings after school that provide youth with opportunities to share their perspective and participate in projects and committees, while learning to become advocates in their community.”
The coalition formed last year to fight drug addiction in Wilson County after Lisa Bass Tapley met with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto about resources for those struggling with addiction.
“Her story was very personal. Her son, Thomas Edward Tapley, had tragically died of overdose in February this year. It had started with an injury and prescribed opioid pain prescriptions and it ended with street pills laced with fentanyl,” coalition facilitator Susan Shaw said.
Shaw said Tapley’s story and desire for change in Wilson County led Hutto to gather a group of professionals and community leaders to help address the problem, including law enforcement officials, military personnel, educational representatives, clergy members and medical professionals.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore said he hoped the group would help the coalition reach more students and youth.
“We feel highly confident with our youth leaders in the schools and want them to be involved and lead because they can reach their peers better than we can,” Moore said.
Moore said his department usually has 50 to 60 arrests a year for drugs and tobacco in schools. The county had 58 arrests in the 2017-2018 school year and 60 in the 2016-2017 school year.
“I don’t think we’ve seen much of increase or decline in the last 10 to 15 years, and it’s been the same drugs — marijuana, prescription opioids and things like that. We haven’t come across anything such as ecstasy, heroin or cocaine at all,” Moore said.
Moore said school resource officers teach about 800 classes each year about drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention in grades five through 12.
“We periodically bring drug dogs out, especially in our high schools, to hit up random areas inside and outside of the schools,” he said. “We’re trying to be as proactive as we can. Our ultimate goal is to bring those numbers down.”
The group’s first meeting will be Oct. 1 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, located at 1409A W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Subsequent meetings will be held the first Tuesday of each month.