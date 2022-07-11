Early voting for the Aug. 4 election kicks off Friday, July 15 and voters have four locations in Wilson County to cast their ballots at that time.
Early voting will take place July 15-30, and early voting hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Early voting locations are Election Commission Office at 230 E. Gay St. in Lebanon; Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet; Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Rd. in Mt. Juliet; and the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.
Wilson County voters can vote at any of the four sites during the early election period and at any polling place in the county on Aug. 4.
Voters must show a valid Tennessee or federally issued photo ID. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 28.
Every voter will receive a county general ballot and voters can also choose to receive a ballot for the Republican or Democratic federal/state primary.
Federal and state offices on the ballot include Congress District 5 & 6, Governor, State Senate District 17, State Representative District 40, District 46 and District 57. Local offices include County Mayor, Wilson County Commission and Republican and Democratic Committee members.
There are seven contested races for Wilson County Commission seats. Candidates for District 1 are Republican Robert Fields and Independent Michelle Newton. Candidates for District 6 are Republican Beth Bowman and Independent Kevin Graves.
Candidates for District 9 are Independent Sara Patton, Republican Blake Hall and Independent Luke McPeak. Candidates for District 15 are Independent Chris Dowell and Republican Kevin Mack. The candidates for District 18 are Independent Lauren Breeze and Republican Terri Nicholson.
Two Independents – Mike Kurtz and Reece Dowell – are the candidates for the District 21 seat. Republican Wendell Marlowe and Independent Matt Wilson are the candidates for the District 22 seat.
There are also several contested Wilson County school board races. Republican Beth Meyers and Independent Bill Robinson are the candidates for Zone 2. Republican Joseph A. Padilla and Independent Dorothy Critchlow for the Zone 4 seat. Republican Kimberly McGee and Independent Dalton Teel are the Zone 6 candidates.
The Lebanon Special School District has one at-large seat on the ballot. Democrat Belita McMurry-Fite and Republican Mark Tomlinson are the candidates.
A sample ballot and a district lookup tool to help voters determine their district is available at wilsonvotes.com.