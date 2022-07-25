Early Voting starts 3 .jpg

Voter turnout has been less than 5% after the first week of early voting in Wilson County.

Early voting turnout for the Aug. 4 election hovered around 4 percent entering the final week of early voting with the deadline set for July 30.

Early voting ends Saturday, July 30. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4. More than 4,000 people cast their ballots in the first eight days of early voting, which includes more than 200 absentee ballots. Republican voters accounted for 3,123 voters, followed by 831 Democratic ballots and 130 general ballots.

