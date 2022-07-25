Early voting turnout for the Aug. 4 election hovered around 4 percent entering the final week of early voting with the deadline set for July 30.
Early voting ends Saturday, July 30. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4. More than 4,000 people cast their ballots in the first eight days of early voting, which includes more than 200 absentee ballots. Republican voters accounted for 3,123 voters, followed by 831 Democratic ballots and 130 general ballots.
The highest single day voting total in the first half of early voting fell on Friday, July 22, when 613 people voted, with 258 of those in Lebanon. The Lebanon’s location voting total for the day represented the highest turnout for any location through Saturday.
The early voting turnout is low for Wilson County, and Election Commission leaders said it could mean a lower turnout next month.
Election Commission leaders said the August 2014 election, which is comparable to the current election, had a 29 percent turnout, and the August 2008 election had a 15 percent turnout.
Early voting hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Early voting locations are Election Commission Office at 230 E. Gay St. in Lebanon; Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet; Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Rd. in Mt. Juliet; and the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.
Wilson County voters can vote at any of the four sites during the early election period and at any polling place in the county on Aug. 4.