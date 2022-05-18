First of a four-part series
As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up.
The marker condenses the incident in exactly 50 words: Here, along midnight, Oct. 15, 1882, “Bug” Hunt and “the two Edward boys,” held up the Cookeville-Nashville stagecoach driven by John Rayburn, robbed mail and passengers, but missed the registered pouch and quantity of money on a passenger. Hunt was later caught and went to prison; the others escaped.
Tennessee’s last stagecoach robbery notches its 140th anniversary next autumn. Its back story and consequences meander from here to Texas, through Indian Territory and back and even stirred reaction from the White House in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, the historical marker, planted approximately four-tenths of a mile east of the scene of the crime, is rife with errors.
To set the record straight, the hold-up occurred at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 30, 1882, near the community of Pekin (elevation 960 feet), 16 miles west of Cookeville and about three miles east of Chestnut Mound. The stagecoach driver was not John Rayburn but 20-year-old Coley Randolph, while bandit Bugg Hunt did not go to jail alone as John Edwards, one of “the Edward boys,” was also apprehended, tried and sentenced to five years in prison.
The historical marker, which was originally placed in June 1952, has been stolen and replaced on at least four occasions.
Before the dust settled on this case, it sent strong reverberations across Putnam, Smith, Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties and provided endless fuel for debate and gossip in such communities as Cookeville, Lebanon, Chestnut Mound, Carthage, Buffalo Valley, Lancaster, Gordonsville, New Middleton, Alexandria, Auburntown and Prosperity.
The first report on the hold-up appeared in The Lebanon Banner two days after the incident. The headline blared: STAGE ROBBERY. Three Masked Highwaymen Rob the Passengers on the Cookeville and Lebanon Stage.
Lebanon, Tenn., October 30, 1882, 2:50 p.m.—The Cookeville stage was robbed last night at Pekin, in Putnam County, by three masked men. Five passengers were robbed, and the mail bags cut open and their contents taken.
A gentleman from Lebanon stated today that the robbery above mentioned was committed five miles above Chestnut Mound, on a lonely part of the route. The robbers, who were masked, halted the stage and one stood at the horses’ heads, while the other two made the passengers and driver alight and form a line in the road, and one then searched the passengers while the other, with drawn revolver, guarded. The passengers were Lafayette Boyd, E.T. Martin, William
Harper and mother, of Gainesboro, and one young lady and the driver, C.P. Randolph. Mr. Harper had been up the country to sell some land but had taken the precaution to send the purchase money by express, and the robbers got only $15 from him. They got $10 from Boyd and $25 from Martin. The highwaymen then cut open the mail bags and rifled the contents but failed to realize anything of much value from this source. The route over which the Cookeville and Lebanon stage passes is through a very lonely country.
A day later the newspaper followed with more details, as the headline declared: THAT STAGE ROBBERY. Some Further Particulars by the Banner’s Lebanon Correspondent.
Lebanon, Tenn. Nov. 1, 1882—Intelligence was received here yesterday afternoon of the robbery of the Cookeville stage and its passengers, which occurred about three hundred yards this side of Pekin, in Putnam County, at two o’clock Monday morning.
The driver, Mr. C.L. Randolph, was going along at his usual rate of speed, when suddenly he heard the command of “halt!” which he promptly obeyed. Then three masked men surrounded the coach and made the passengers get out and fall in line, after which the work of relieving them of their valuables commenced. Two of the robbers guarded the passengers while the third searched them.
There were five passengers in the coach, namely: Mr. Harper and mother, of McLeansboro, III.; Edw. Martin and sister, of Cookeville; and Mr. Boyd, who lived in the vicinity of Cookeville. Mr. Harper was robbed of $27, Edward Martin $26, Mr. Boyd, $40. The driver, Mr. Randolph, was robbed of eight dollars. He put part of the money in his mouth, but in answering questions propounded by the robbers, they heard the money rattling in his mouth, and he was promptly invited to spit it out into one of their hands. After robbing the passengers, they searched the stage and took all of the through mail bags, but fortunately overlooked the way mail bag, which contained all the registered letters.
It is said that Mr. Harper had recently sold a tract of land in that county, and in payment had received $1,000 in cash, with notes, etc., and this is supposed to be one cause of the robbery, but that gentleman proved to be too shrewd for the robbers as he had sent the money by express a few days prior to the robbery. Mr. Martin had two rolls of money, but before leaving the stage quickly concealed one of them in his shoe, which they failed to get. After they were all gone through with, and the stage searched, the robbers gave the command to “get in and git” which was promptly executed.
The passengers were all unarmed except one, and as the attack was so sudden, of course, he had no time to use his weapon. The robbers were armed with pistols and wore white slouched hats.
The driver says this was evidently their first stage robbery, as they appeared to be alarmed. They have not been captured up to this date.
The (Nashville) Daily American newspaper caught up with the story on November 10 after two of the thieves were captured. Its headline stated: The Highway Robbery — Hunt Bound Over — Another of the Gang Captured.
Cookeville, Nov. 7, 1882—Last Friday evening, Bugg Hunt, one of the celebrated outlaws of Texas, was captured by T.T. Lee, Robert Maddux and others of this county, who brought him here and placed him in jail to await his trial on the charge of being one of the bandits who robbed the U.S. mail leading from Cookeville to Chestnut Mound on the night of the 29th.
On Saturday he was brought before Squire J. Arnold for trial and his counsel, T.L Denny, Esq., waived an examination of the testimony, and in default of bail the prisoner was remanded to jail, but was immediately taken charge of by Campbell Morgan, the U.S. Deputy Marshal, and was arraigned before Commissioner Butler for trial but waived an examination and was remanded to jail.
Soon after he was placed in jail, one of his supposed gang, i.e., John Edwards, together with another brother of Hunt’s came in town and desired to see Bugg, and while our sheriff and Mr. Morgan were carrying them in to see Bugg, they discovered that Edwards was one of the gang and arrested him also. He was today brought before the Commissioner Butler and waived an examination and was bound over to the federal court. Mr. Morgan left with them for the Nashville jail a few hours ago. There is a posse of men in pursuit of the other one, whose name, I learn, is George Edwards.
A Texas crime spree
The “Edwards boys,” John and Thomas, aka Tom, lived in the Prosperity community in the southeast corner of Wilson County near the Cannon and DeKalb county lines. Newspaper accounts reported that John, who was married, had gray eyes, dark hair and stood 6 feet even. Tom had black eyes, dark hair, stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 185 pounds. John was 24 and Tom about 21 when they ganged up with Hunt to bushwhack the stage.
A year-and-a-half earlier, in the spring of 1881, the Edwards, fresh from Tennessee, had settled in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas, where John bought and operated a saloon. That April 14, an inebriated Tom Edwards and his equally soused pals, Charles E. Murphy and Jack Cook, got into a brawl. It came to a quick and fatal end as Tom pinned Cook down and Murphy shot him. The killers were rounded up the next day.
On April 16, 1881, The Leavenworth Times (Kansas) noted: April 15—Jack Cook was murdered today at the notorious den of Widow Keley two miles from Gainesville by two unknown men. The murder was caused by whisky and bad women.
On April 21, 1881, The Dallas Weekly Herald reported: Charles E. Murphy and Tom Edwards, murderers of Jack Cook, were arrested by Sheriff Bolton and posse last night six miles south of town (Gainesville). They were both heavily armed and prepared for a big fight but owing to the strong force of officers they offered no resistance. From all accounts it was a cold-blooded murder. Cook gave no provocation while Murphy did the shooting while Edwards held Cook. They will have a hearing tomorrow.
The Galveston Daily News (Texas) carried this item in its April 27, 1881, edition:
The Register says: Charlie Murphy and Tom Edwards, the two men who killed Jack Cook, had a preliminary trial before Judge Hall Monday and Tuesday, and were each denied bail by the judge, as the proof was very strong against them. Wednesday Edwards was taken before Judge Potter on a writ of habeas corpus and was granted bail in the sum of $6,000. The judge’s reason for granting bail was that the prisoner was too drunk at the time of the killing to act with deliberation, and could not, therefore, be guilty of murder in the first degree. We supposed Murphy also will be granted bail, as the proof shows he was drunker than Edwards at the time of the murder.
At the time of the stagecoach hold-up, Smith County native Henry, aka “Bugg,” Hunt was 29. He had blue eyes, dark hair, weighed 165 pounds and stood 5-foot-7. Married twice, Hunt had a daughter by his first wife, who died soon after the birth of their child. The girl would have been 8 years old the date of the robbery. Hunt’s second mate gave him a son, who would have been 2 when his father held up the stage.
Before the heist, Hunt had gotten himself in hot water for lying on the witness stand during a trial held in Carthage. For that he was indicted for perjury, convicted and sentenced to three years in the Tennessee State pen in late 1881. After his lawyer appealed, Hunt, not waiting to hear the decision, lit out for Texas in February 1882. His little vacation out West cost his father, Daniel Hunt, the $3,000 he posted as bail.
At some point the Edwards became acquainted with Hunt, who, while in the Lone Star State, was arrested and jailed for horse stealing, but he soon broke out of the hoosegow.
In the meantime, convicted of second-degree murder, Tom Edwards was slapped with a five-year sentence in the Texas State Penitentiary (Huntsville Prison). Locked up in January 1882, he escaped in mid-June. The Edwards brothers and their pal, Hunt, decided it was time to scurry home, but John convinced Tom and Hunt to cool their heels in Indian Territory (today’s Oklahoma), no man’s land, while he sold his saloon.
In early September 1882, the trio hoofed it back to Tennessee and hit Nashville the third week of October before pulling off their skullduggery in a place described as “a very lonely country.”
Sources for this story include: The Cookeville Chronicle, Dec. 8, 1877/Putnam County Herald, June 17, 1937; The Leavenworth (Kansas) Times, April 16, 1881; The Dallas Weekly Herald, April 21, 1881; The Galveston (Texas) Daily News, April 27, 1881, via University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, crediting Abilene Library Consortium, Abilene, Texas; The (Nashville) Daily American, Dec. 9, 1881; Dec. 13, 1881; Nov. 10, 1882; March 10, 1883; March 12, 1883; Oct. 22, 1883; Nov. 7, 1883; Nov. 8, 1883; Nov. 11, 1883; Nov. 25, 1883; Sept. 8, 1885; Nov. 23, 1886; The Lebanon Banner, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 1882, via The (Memphis) Public Ledger (Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers/Library of Congress); and Mitzi Freeman’s most excellent three-part series, “Stage Coach Robbery 1882,” which appeared in The Middle Tennessee Journal of Genealogy & History: Fall 2017, Winter 2018 and Spring 2018 editions.