Applications are now being accepted for the Wilson County Election Institute, a one day, behind-the-scenes learning experience about elections scheduled for Saturday, June 18.
“Elections are the culmination of actions taken each and every day in preparation for that one big day. The Election Institute is an opportunity for voters to gain first-hand knowledge about the procedures and details that are involved in holding elections in Wilson County,” Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said in a news release.
The class will include presentations and hands-on activities designed to explain the many faceted operation that takes place every day at the Wilson County Election Commission. Participants will hear about voter registration, ballot and voting system preparation, what it takes to be a candidate and the importance of poll workers, the media and community outreach.
“With the continued focus on elections and the generalized nature of information in the media, this class will give attendees a detailed understanding of the many aspects of preparation for elections and the everyday functions of the Election Commission,” said Smith. “We encourage anyone with an interest in really learning about how elections are administered to attend the institute.”
The Election Institute will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission Training Room at 230 East Gay St. in Lebanon. The classes are free and class size is limited. To reserve a seat and to learn more about the Election Institute information and an application are available at www.WilsonVotes.com or contact the Wilson County Election Commission at (615) 444-0216.
The elections being prepared for now by the Wilson County Election Commission are the Aug. 4, Wilson County General Election and the Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primary. Early Voting is July 15-30 at the four Early Voting locations.