Kristen Rice, the transportation/traffic engineer for the City of Lebanon, sent a letter to Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland giving her concerns of putting a possible three-school campus on property on Double Log Cabin Road.
McFarland distributed the letter to the other county commissioners, school officials and the media. He included his comment on the email, saying “I strongly urge that there be more study and thought given to the placement of this new school in the Laguardo area.”
Wilson County Schools has identified the 170-acre site as one of two sites to consider purchasing for future school buildings.
Rice, who said she was writing the letter only as a resident of the area and in no official city capacity, said the infrastructure on Double Log Cabin and Gwynn roads was not sufficient to hold thousands of cars which would be traveling to and from the school.
“The road improvements needed to accommodate a campus school are far more than just adding turn lanes at the access points,” she said. “Double Log Cabin Road and Gwynn Road are not suitable roadways for school access, but especially not a high school.”
She wrote those roadways and the surrounding intersections should be studied in a Traffic Impact Study by a professional engineer to “determine if the roadway network can safely and efficiently accommodate the additional traffic volume generated by the school(s).”
Rice wrote that the property is over a mile from State Route 109 which “is a significant distance to widen a road when considering the probable right of way acquisition and utility relocations required for a road widening project.
“Additionally, vehicles regularly travel off the roadway on Gywnn Road and Smith Road due to the narrow width and significant edge drop off. The roadways are simply not wide enough for vehicles to pass each other. A safe and operationally efficient access is critical in site selection for a school.”
McFarland said safety should be the primary concern of the school board and the commission.
“We’ve got to be mindful of safety,” he said. “We don’t want a bus to turn over. We don’t want kids, teachers or mamas injured. We’re talking about a school campus that could have up to 4,500-5,000 kids there without the infrastructure to handle them.”
He added that there was a truck wreck on Gwynn Road on Feb. 17 when two truck’s mirrors struck each other. The bridge on Gwynn Road is only one lane.
“Gwynn Road could be a shortcut,” he said. “If there is a shortcut going to the schools, people will take it. We need to look at the options a little further. This is just not the place to build the schools.”
A petition against the purchase of land on Double Log Cabin Road, had 551 signatures on the change.org website as of last Sunday. Organizers are seeking at least 1,000 names of Wilson County voters.
Organizer Ben Polston said “Smith Road, Old LaGuardo Road, and Gwynn Lane are all country roads. They are basically ‘lane-and-a-half’ backroads. They are inadequate for the type of traffic that all those backroads will see if a school is placed here.
“The county isn’t going to come in and widen miles of roads, replace all those bridges, add stormwater infrastructure, traffic lights and more. Or, if they do, it would be an inefficient use of the taxpayers’ money just to try to make a deal work on a particular parcel.
WCS is also considering purchase of land on Central Pike about two miles from Wilson Central High School as a possible site for a new school.
WCS leaders will present the land options to the county commission’s education and budget committees before going before the whole commission to secure funding for the purchase.
The land purchase is not a done deal until the funding is secure, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at a recent board meeting.