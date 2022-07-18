An estimated 10,000 people attended Mt. Juliet’s 50th birthday bash last Saturday in mid-90-degree weather at Charlie Daniels Park, an event that showcased the community with local musical talent, a history pavilion, food and an overwhelming sense of pride.
The city of Mt. Juliet was formed in 1835 and was incorporated in 1972. City officials wanted to salute the official half-century mark.
“The day went so well,” said Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee, who provided the crowd estimate. “I was incredulous to see the crowd grow and grow. The citizens support Mt. Juliet. Cheri Hefner started the entertainment part with a bang. The Cedar Creek Band had one of its best sets ever. And headliner Darryl Worley did not disappoint. All in this heat.”
Besides the music, event attendees could enjoy eight food trucks, a car show, wine tastings and Ava’s Splash Pad. Many young families brought their youngsters in strollers throughout the park.
“All showed support on this anniversary,” said Lee. “We were covered up from front to back. There were lines for food trucks, to face painting. I’m overwhelmed. Volunteer State Bank was our main sponsor, and they didn’t just write a check, they were all in here today.”
The city had approved spending $30,000 for the event, which city officials called the “one time event in our history.”
Heather Kincaid is the daughter of former Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Binkley, who served from 1989 to 1993. She and her family spent a long time looking at the exhibits in the history pavilion.
“I think this is really special,” she said while reading copies of newspapers on display. “I’ve really learned a lot.”
Vice Mayor Ray Justice performed as a member of the Cedar Creek Boys band.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” he said. “Every day above ground is amazing. I’m excited about this birthday. I’m excited it’s my home and where my friends are and where I’ve raised my family. Growing up here means all about family.”
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick performed the city’s official song, “Community Strong” to kick off the event. He co-wrote the song and said it portrays his experiences in the city he moved to in 1993. He is now police chief and has served in the department 27 years.
“This is my home,” he said. “Being here is a privilege.”
Vanessa Davis said she was thrilled to hear Hambrick sing the city’s new official song. Her husband, Pete, was the person who asked city commissioners to pronounce such.
“We love the warmth of this community and this special day,” she said. “We helped and banded together during the tornado. We lost our business. And were blessed to rebuild. Chief really captured this essence in his song.”
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said he was excited the city turned 50 years old.
“This is a great event,” he said. “I know everyone worked so hard for this. We have a great city and I honor half a century.”