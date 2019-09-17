The Granville Fall Celebration on Oct. 5 will honor the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers of Lebanon for their 34 years of performances.
The cloggers will perform after the ceremony. Former dancers in the group are invited to attend.
The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers started out as a group of school children at Sam Houston Elementary School under the direction of their music teacher, Johnie Payton, in 1985. The team participated in its first competition in 1986 and went on to compete and perform until 2000.
The cloggers also performed at Opryland, The Ralph Emery Show, The General Jackson and for Gov. Lamar Alexander. The original members were Rob Pack, Laura Pack, Heath Thorne, Bevin Thorne, Michael Gravens, Nicole Rosshirt, Jennifer Eskew and Lindsey Morse.
The Pack family continued its clogging career by joining a team in Cookeville. They formed a competition team in 2012, and the team has traveled to many states representing Lebanon.
Since 2012, the team has won 16 national titles. The Evermeans also have youth and adult recreational teams who do shows in Wilson County. The entire Evermean Team consists of 93 members. The team has a studio at 1447 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
“Miss Johnie” Payton is still active with the team and travels to competitions. Her granddaughter, Natalie, is also a member of the youth recreational team.
For information call (931) 653-4151 or granvilletn.com.