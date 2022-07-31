Expect high temperatures to be back in the 90s by Wednesday and the heat index back above 105 degrees.
Rain chances go up to 70% late in the week and for the weekend. It will be very humid so the atmosphere will be unstable. Every day there will be that threat of popup showers and storms, and many will produce heavy rain and lots of lightning.
August is the month that we normally start to see a change in the weather pattern as the month progresses and I would expect some cooler temperatures later in the month.
July finished about two degrees above normal on temperatures.
Did you know that heat lightning is actually lightning from a distant thunderstorm? Back before radar was invented, folks would be sitting out in the evening on a hot night, and they would see lightning flashing in the sky and they would say, "Well there's no clouds so I guess it is heat lightning.”
Lightning can be seen from a storm 100 miles away on a clear night.
Heat lightning is just normal lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for you to hear thunder.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.