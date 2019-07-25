The Wilson County Fair midway will have seven new rides and an expanded Kiddie Land area this year, carnival provider Reithoffer Shows has announced.
There will be more than 50 rides this year including two roller coasters and the Euro Slide, a 65-foot-tall, seven-lane ride that is the largest portable slide in the United States.
The new rides are: Zero Gravity, Flying Tigers, Tea Cups, Mini Carousel, Boot Camp Challenge, Delta Force and Super Slide. Reithoffer has also refurbished its Zipper ride with new graphics, new paint, new LED lights and new padding and hardware.
The minimum height requirement for the new Kiddie Land is 30 inches tall, with a maximum of 36 inches. Entry to the area will be five tickets for children who do not have a wristband. The area includes: Princess Castle, Big Tractor, Rocket Ship and Crayon Canyon. This area will be circled with benches so the adults can rest and watch their kids.
The Euro Slide requires a separate ticket for $5 (or three rides for $10). This ride is not included with the armband rides.
The Mega Ticket for $25 is good for admission to the fair and a ride armband. That ticket must be purchased online, at local banks or at the Fair Office by Thursday, Aug. 15. The nine-day fair begins Aug. 16.