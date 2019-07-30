As the weather turns warmer, it’s time to start planning entries for the Wilson County Fair next month.
Gather vegetables, herbs and flowers and start baking, brewing, painting, photographing and sewing those unique items that could win some of the competitions. A list of categories is available at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Entries will be accepted starting Aug. 10. The fair’s website also has information about times and places to submit the entries.
Wilson County Schools are planning their exhibits for the Hometown U.S.A. exhibits in the Expo Center.
The 2019 Wilson County Fair will be held Aug. 16-24.