More than half a million people attended the 2019 Wilson County Fair, which saw the second-highest attendance for the nine-day event, according to Fair officials.
The overall attendance for the 2019 Fair was 578,131, and increase of about 3,000 people from 2018. It trails only the 2013 Wilson County Fair in attendance, which saw 589,229 attendees.
The final Saturday saw the largest single-day attendance of this year’s Fair with 128,526 people. The 2019 fair set records for attendance on opening night (62,566) and first Saturday (118,332).
The fair averaged 22,884 people from Monday to Thursday, with Thursday having the lowest turnout of the fair — 14,396 — likely because of heavy rainfall.
Lebanon’s Amber Logan Agee captured the Wilson County Fairest of the Fair pageant crown, besting 13 other contestants in the fair’s premier pageant. She is the daughter of Eddie and Amy Agee.
Jason Crabb and The Kentucky Headhunters headlined the Bates Ford Concert Series at the Fair. The Fair also included performances from former “American Idol” contestant Kason Lester and annual crowd favorites The Blues Brokers.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIR ATTENDANCE
Highest attendance years for the Wilson County Fair:
2013 - 589,229
2019 - 578,131
2018 - 575,047
2015 - 557,702
2011 - 545,945
Highest single-day attendance at the Wilson County Fair (all are the final Saturday of the Fair):
2018 - 136,626
2019 - 128,526
2013 - 124,000
2014 - 114,700
2015 - 111,606
Source: Wilson County Fair