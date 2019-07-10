Tickets to the 2019 Wilson County Fair are on sale now online, at local banks and at the Wilson County Fair Office.
Tickets for regular admission are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Admission for children 5 or younger is free. Season tickets are $45 and good for admission on all nine days of the Fair. Convenience fee applies when ordering online at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Ticket discounts available are:
- · Opening Day Celebration Special (Friday, Aug. 16) – Half-Price Off Admission.
- · Opening Day Ride Special (Friday, Aug. 16) - $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10). Tickets can be purchased at the Carnival Ticket Booths.
- · Mega Tickets (includes one gate admission & ride armband – good for one day only). Available online for $25 by Aug 15.
- · Euro Slide Tickets - $5 each or 3 for $10 (a separate ticket from ride armbands). The Euro Slide is a 65-foot tall slide with seven lanes.