Ladies from Wilson County can register for the Wilson County Fair’s Fairest of the Fair pageant in person on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center.
The pageant will be held on Monday, Aug. 19.
The winner will make appearances at the Chamber Before Hours Breakfast, The Great Giveaway and parades during and after the Fair. The 2019 Fairest of the Fair will also compete in the State Fairest of the Fair Pageant in January.
This year the Wilson County Fair will award the winner of the pageant with $1,500 — $500 in cash and $1,000 for the State Pageant competition.
Each contestant must have reached her 16th birthday by Aug. 11, 2019, but not her 21st birthday on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
For rules and registration, go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net or contact the Fair Office at (615) 443-2626.