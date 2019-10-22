Cumberland University has invited kids from the community to campus for the annual Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 24. Student Life will host the annual event on the front lawn of Memorial Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. According to Student Life Director Libby O'Guin, 30 student organizations will be involved providing activities and treats for children. The event is free and open to the public. Cumberland students pictured include: (from left) Deedee Dunn, Kerrice Watson, Riley Kilian and Kaleb Witherspoon. Second row: Weber Costa and Brandon Olin. Third row: Kevin McKenzie, Mondrell Cole and Malik Trollinger.