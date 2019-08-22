Wilson County and Lebanon law enforcement officials said a false alarm of gunfire sent the Wilson County Fair into a frenzy Saturday night after a fight broke out in the midway area.
“The Wilson County Fair, as everyone knows, is one of the most premier fairs, not only in the state of Tennessee, but the entire country,” Wilson County Sheriff Lt. Scott Moore said. “We take a lot of pride in preparation for the safety and security of the fair.”
Moore said a fight broke out between two groups of juveniles from Lebanon and Watertown around 10:15 p.m. at the rear of the Midway — the main strip of the Wilson County Fair. He said responding officers saw large groups of people running and yelling before reaching the altercation, which was not determined to be gang-related.
Officers detained and arrested several juveniles before the Wilson County Fair operations returned to normal.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the fight was basically a brawl (the cause is not yet known) and people believed shots had been fired.
“There have been reports of shots being fired or whatnot. After reviewing hundreds of video surveillance footage all around that area, we have not a single reputable reporting of any weapons. There’s nothing sighted in the videos we reviewed,” Hardy said.
He said the agency was able to identify additional people who may have started and facilitated the spreading of the rumors. He said those individuals are being investigated and could face charges for inciting a riot.
The false reports spread across social media, with several people sharing their experience during the melee.
“They created chaos in a climate that really didn’t need it,” Hardy said. “It’s very unfortunate.”
“We want to ensure the safety of every fairgoer that goes to the Wilson County Fair,” Moore said. “We will not tolerate such actions as last night.”