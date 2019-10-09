Fiddlers Grove ghosts

Ghosts in the Grove returns to Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center on Oct. 12. The annual event benefits the historic Fiddlers Grove at the venue.

 DALLUS WHITFIELD

The ninth annual Ghosts in the Grove event is set for Oct. 12 at Fiddlers Grove.

The first tour starts at 7 p.m. and the last tour starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.

Fiddlers Grove coordinator Gwen Scott said spooky paths will take guests to storytellers spinning ghostly tales with a bit of history.

The tour will also include a story at the train station with eerie details, according to Scott, as well as a trolley ride to look for more ghosts. 

Visitors can trick-or-treat at each station, and hot dogs and chili will be available in the General Store Cafe.

