The ninth annual Ghosts in the Grove event is set for Oct. 12 at Fiddlers Grove.
The first tour starts at 7 p.m. and the last tour starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.
Fiddlers Grove coordinator Gwen Scott said spooky paths will take guests to storytellers spinning ghostly tales with a bit of history.
The tour will also include a story at the train station with eerie details, according to Scott, as well as a trolley ride to look for more ghosts.
Visitors can trick-or-treat at each station, and hot dogs and chili will be available in the General Store Cafe.