In what could have been an even more dicey situation in a dryer area, Mt. Juliet firefighters successfully tackled a five-acre field fire in south Mt. Juliet last week.
The incident prompted an indefinite burn ban starting June 22.
Last Tuesday Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said he and his assistant chief were traveling southbound on North Mt. Juliet Road on the overpass and noticed a plume of smoke near the Lifestyle apartment community around 2 p.m.
“We knew it wasn’t the right color of smoke for a structure fire, but there was a lot,” he said.
Luffman called his crews. The fire was active in a five-acre tract of a 118-acre parcel and about 150 yards away from the Lifestyle community between Providence Parkway and Central Pike. Luffman said the affected area wasn’t a dry field of grass, but rather some type of thick, green vine.
“It was less flammable, but certainly did burn,” he said. “But not recklessly.”
Luffman said in addition to the Lifestyle community, there is a neighborhood on top of the ridge near there on Erin Lane. The temperature was in the upper 90s with slight wind gusts.
The department’s brush truck was able to reach the flames through an access road. The fire was knocked down at around 3:14 p.m., but firefighters stayed on the scene to watch for hotspots. There were no injuries and were no structures that burned.