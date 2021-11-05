The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced that 15 students from Wilson County have been awarded one of its college scholarships.
The CFMT, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, is awarding a total of $745,000 from 102 scholarship funds in Middle Tennessee.
“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said in a news release. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”
The Wilson County scholarship recipients are:
Janna Abou-Rahma, Smith County High School, received the Pauline Gore Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
Brittni Allison, Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of the Cumberlands.
Mason Baines, Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Tech University.
Ira Ballard, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Katie Bush, Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Molly Castle, Wilson Central High School, received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Khala Clemmons, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, received the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend Trevecca Nazarene University.
Bailey Dodd, Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Bailey Felkins, Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Alabama.
Misste Giles, Pine Bluff High School, received the John A. Cloud Memorial Scholarship to attend Cumberland University.
Angela Jones, McGavock High School, received the William Thomas McHugh and Lou Gower McHugh Scholarship to attend Nashville School of Law.
Macy Lee, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Tech University.
Carson Shipley, Mt. Juliet High School, received the Fine Arts and Music Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Abigail Stevens, Wilson Central High School, received the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Cumberland University.
Madeline Walker, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Maryville College.
The CFMT scholarship committee considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement and personal recommendations. For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, go to www.cfmt.org/scholarships. The application opens annually each January.